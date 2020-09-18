Taiwan showcases smart manufacturing solutions

In a recent announcement made by the Corporate Synergy Development Center (CSD) the company announces the launch of its Taiwan Smart Manufacturing Pavilion online exhibition. The exhibition comes as part of the country's efforts to combat the continuing impact of COVID-19 on world trade and international trade shows.

One aim for the event is to safely connect machinery manufacturers in Taiwan who cannot meet with professional buyers from Poland in person. The online exhibition will focus on showing the capabilities of Taiwanese machine tool industry to transform supply chains with metal processing equipment and visual management interface solutions.

The online exhibition was organised by the CSD in response to the pandemic with ambitions to strengthen trade relations between Taiwan and Poland’s smart machinery industries.

The event will provide a 360 panoramic view of the exhibits that are displayed at the WebVR pavilion.

Currently Taiwan is the world’s 7th largest manufacturer for machine tools, with an industry ecosystem of R&D, design, component processing, manufacturing, assembly, testing, marketing and after sales services. As of 2020 the country makes up 5-6% of the global market, with 80% of tools produced locally being sold overseas.

In addition, in 2019, Taiwan was the 5th largest exporter of machine tools, with its export value totaling US$3.06bn

“Taiwan's smart machinery industry has established a good reputation for its capabilities in providing highly customized services while continuing to promote its products worldwide,” commented CSD. “The event aims to overcome obstacles created by the global epidemic via the building of an innovative business match-making platform connecting Taiwanese smart manufacturing companies with professional buyers from Poland.”

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .