Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE): driving a smart future in Taiwan

In a recent announcement made by Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) the company explained its ambitions to bring together industry, government and education to drive a smart future in Taiwan.

The expo will be held at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 on September 24, 2020, and will focus on a "Resilient Taiwan for a Smart Future" under three key themes: Future Tech, Innovation Pilot and Sustainability. The expo aims to create a diverse trading platform that combines local innovation and regional advantages, as well as connecting ASEAN Europe, the US, and Japan. These capabilities will help Taiwan to become a global IP hub for technology research and development (R&D) and trading.

Innovation, intelligence and big data

Demonstrating more than 100 initiative technologies and visualising the hyper digitalisation era, the expo’s innovation pilot will look at:

Hyper Automation

In its hyper automation section, the expo will look at manufacturing industry 4.0, and how the technology combines machine computing and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, to upgrade traditional industries with innovative technologies.

The internet of things (IoT)

In the section the expo aims to explore new business opportunities by connecting digital services with IoT. “In the areas of digital governance, digital payment/Fintech, 5G, AI, IoT, and big data in the cloud, edge computing, fog computing, and cloud computing technologies have converted our life into digital data consisting of 1 and 0,” commented TIE.

Multi Experience

Other topics will include, the merging of virtual and the real world, due to the rise of VR/AR applications.

“The rapid development of imaging and motion sensing technology allows us to gain more VR/AR experiences in smart applications including traffic, environments, homes, wearable devices, and education,” added TIE.

New Healthcare technology

The final section will look at pharmaceutical and biomedical technologies that cover every aspect of life. Key elements to be discussed will include Taiwan’s response to COVID-19, with its production of coveralls and face masks.

Those exhibiting at TIE include: Siemens, Corning, National Science and Technology Development Agency of Thailand (NSTDA), Microsoft, Logitech and Cisco,

