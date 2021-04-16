MIT Sloan: Culture key reason digital transformation fails
In the second of three articles, Prof. Padurean at Asia School of Business explains why digital transformation is easy, people transformation is not
In the second of three articles, Prof. Padurean at Asia School of Business explains why digital transformation is easy, people transformation is not
Simply put, much about digital transformation is primarily about people. Unfortunately, more than 70% of enterprises fail to create any value from their digital transformation efforts, but what is interesting is that 62% of organisations cite culture as the number one hurdle to digital transformation. And while this may come as a surprise, the reality is that at its heart, digital transformation is a people transformation.
Many companies tend to focus on selecting and implementing the right digital technologies, however this strategy is not likely to lead to success. In my first feature for Business Chief, I talk about the three pillars of digital transformation: strategic, cultural and operational, however today I want to shine a spotlight on the cultural pillar and the importance of cultural transformation.
When I work with companies embarking on a digital transformation journey, I always ask them to consider if they have the right culture to adopt change?
Successful digital transformation requires a culture that accepts risk and tolerates failure, that supports new ways of doing things, the encouragement of innovation, and very importantly, a reverence for failing forward.
The digital culture is one that is aware that digital transformation requires different thinking, it’s a culture where employees are empowered to take on new challenges, they are compensated for learning new expertise and they are incentivised to break new ground and build new models.
I think by now we all know that the best way to respond to digital disruption is by changing or adjusting the company culture to be more agile, risk-tolerant, and experimental but more than anything, it demands that we realise that digital transformation will require a change in the leadership approach and changes to organisational dynamics, which is in many ways a more complex task than technology deployment.
Most behavioral change initiatives accomplish little because simply put, we humans don't like change. In a 2012 HBR article, Professor Rosabeth Moss Kanter [RMK, 2012] shares 10 reasons people resist change and many of these reasons are the same reasons why digital transformation fails when it comes to the cultural pillar. Her work in change management is extremely valuable for digital transformation with some of her reasons adapted for digital transformation below:
Even though Professor’s Kanter’s work addresses specifically the area of change management as seen in the examples above, I strongly believe that her words and examples apply just perfectly to the world of digital transformation.
Allow me to end by quoting another extraordinary colleague, MIT Sloan Prof Deborah Ancona who says, ‘leadership often underestimates the importance of culture and yet, culture is one of the most important sources of competitiveness. And overlooking cultural change is the biggest mistake in a digital transformation’.
Because while culture is invisible, stumbling over it it’s painful.
About Prof. Loredana Padurean
Prof. Loredana Padurean is the Associate Dean and Faculty Director for Action Learning, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Asia School of Business established in collaboration with MIT Sloan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia“. Her work focuses on 3 areas: entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation and “smart and sharp” skills. Prof. Loredana teaches in the MIT Sloan Executive Education program, she is a public and TEDx speaker, an enthusiastic mediocre gardener, a lover of animals and vegan food.