MIT Sloan: Why so many business digital transformations fail
In the first of three articles on why digital transformations fail, Prof. Padurean at Asia School of Business lists the questions businesses must consider
Digital transformation is probably the most talked about business topic these days but it’s the area where most organisations fail to achieve relevant results. More than 70% of enterprises fail to create any value from their digital transformation efforts and fail to meet their business objectives[1]. So why is that?
It turns out that when it comes to digital transformation, companies focus only on the technology aspect of the journey, the new sophisticated software, machine learning, AI, big data, cloud, but fail to realise that the process of ‘transformation’ requires a much more comprehensive approach.
And it’s an approach I call the three pillars of Digital Transformation:
When I consult companies embarking on a digital journey, I ask them in the first instance to carefully consider a few strategic questions:
I find, in most cases, their answers are not particularly well articulated and while it is impossible to have crystal clarity on such a complex journey ahead, my advice would be for companies to really pay attention to these questions at this stage and to truly consider the implications of digital transformation on their current business model.
Digital transformation progress is not a straight line, but a journey of fast constant experimentation driven by trial and error, and developed in tight collaboration with the operational and cultural pillars.
The reality of a digital transformation journey is that most focus is given to this pillar: what technology to buy, how to use it, who will use it, for what purpose, etc. But in order to succeed and beat the failure odds, companies have to carefully consider these questions too:
Here, companies must realise that digital technology cannot be just simply applied to existing processes, procedures, SOPs and policies. All of these areas have to be completely reengineered and reconsidered in order to complement the technology support.
My favourite saying is, ‘The job is easy, the people are not’ and I can extend this quote to ‘Digital transformation is easy, people transformation is not’. All the data shows that culture is the number one hurdle to digital transformation because digitalisation will affect the corporate culture, the organisational structure, the internal capabilities needed and the relationships between departments. Digital transformation requires extensive collaboration and in silos organisations, collaboration is not always an easy task.
At its heart, digital transformation is a people transformation and companies therefore must consider the following questions in the process:
Unfortunately, most leaders underestimate the importance of culture and the need for a change management strategy, and like MIT Sloan Professor Deborah Ancona says: “Overlooking cultural change is the biggest mistake in a digital transformation ... Without addressing culture, transformation will probably fail”.
IMD Professor Michael Wade, once said: “There isn’t a single ‘make or break’ step in a digital transformation! Success can only come through careful orchestration of organisational capabilities in the services of a clear transformation vision.”
Digital transformation at its core is not technology transformation, but rather a careful orchestration and balancing of the strategic, operational and cultural pillars.
But it's also important to note that conceiving, organising and executing a comprehensive digital transformation plan to address these organisational challenges will require significant mind share of the senior leadership team and substantial resources of the entire organisation.
Or in layman terms, digital transformation is not a side dish. Digital transformation is the table where all the dishes are served.
About Prof. Loredana Padurean
Prof. Loredana Padurean is the Associate Dean and Faculty Director for Action Learning, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Asia School of Business established in collaboration with MIT Sloan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia“. Her work focuses on 3 areas: entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation and “smart and sharp” skills. Prof. Loredana teaches in the MIT Sloan Executive Education program, she is a public and TEDx speaker, an enthusiastic mediocre gardener, a lover of animals and vegan food.