Alibaba Cloud: accelerating enterprise cloud adoption

In an announcement made by Alibaba Cloud - Alibaba Group’s digital technology and intelligence arm - the company reports its revamp of its hybrid cloud strategy. The new strategy will focus on bringing compatibility, security, compliance, scalability and reliability to its upgraded products and Hybrid Cloud Partner Program .

The revamp forms part of the company’s efforts to help businesses - particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) - to transform digitally, taking advantage of public cloud’s features.

As part of its revamp, Alibaba Cloud launched a physical server to integrate with its Hybrid Backup Recovery (HBR) solution to support timely and cost effective hybrid cloud backup. Acting as a bridge between on premise servers and the public cloud - without compromising network security and efficiency - the appliance has a dual power source, network ports and a hot backup disc to ensure a safe and stable operating environment for users.

"A key observation from 2020 is that hybrid cloud deployments will accelerate in the time to come as it expedites the digital transformation requirements of businesses everywhere. At Alibaba Cloud, we are committed to making it easier for enterprises of any scale to accelerate their digital transformation requirements. We want to create an ecosystem for hybrid cloud partners so that together we can allow businesses to compete in the digital era,” commented Kevin Li, Hybrid Cloud Business General Manager, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

To drive joint innovation and service delivery, Alibaba Cloud launched its Hybrid Cloud Partner Program to provide an ecosystem for partners to plan, design and resell services to accelerate the adoption journey.

"Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has successfully collaborated with Alibaba Cloud since 2018 to deliver the next generation of hybrid cloud and drive customer success in sectors such as telecommunications, financial services, aviation and the public sector. We are pleased to take our partnership with Alibaba Cloud to the next level as an Alibaba Hybrid Cloud Partner. Through our Global Channels ecosystem and innovation portfolio, we will accelerate collaboration with Alibaba Cloud Solutions and create new synergies to help customers accelerate their digital transformations, harness the full power of their information, wherever it resides, and benefit from a modern cloud experience on-premises through our unique consumption offering and as-a-service vision,” added Christanto Suryadarma, Senior Director and General Manager - APAC Channels, Mid-market & SMB, Alibaba Cloud Partnership, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

