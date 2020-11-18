Morneau Shepell's AvaFinance supports financial health

In an announcement made by Morneau Shepell, the company reports the launch of AvaFiance in Australia to support financial health in response to the impact of COVID-19. Those that use AvaFinance can access personalised recommendations to navigate financial challenges faced as a result of the pandemic.

In a recent report conducted by the company, Morneau Shepell identified that 46% of people in Australia reported finances as a concern impacting their mental health. In response, AvaFinance - an expansion of the company’s intelligent, automated HR assistant, Ava - was developed to address financial concerns currently faced by people in Australia as the country’s financial health continues to experience significant strain.

"The financial situation that many Australians are facing today is one of uncertainty. Already a cause of major concern before the pandemic, worry over finances has increased and risks also affecting Australians' physical and mental health. Australians are resilient and will come out of this situation stronger, if they are provided with the right tools. We are committed to providing the financial guidance and support Australians need to improve their financial health, both during the pandemic and in the years to come,” commented Paula Allen, senior vice president of research, analytics and innovation.

AvaFrance Features

AvaFrance responds to a users’ financial needs, providing guidance on how to manage financial concerns that come to light as a result of COVID-19. Such as the impact on families, small business owners, temporary and permanent job loss, retirement planning, debt, and credit management.

AvaFinance can be accessed by Australians via employers, and provides a customised user experience for immediate, personalised recommendations addressing each persons’ unique concerns.

