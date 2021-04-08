Visa selects 5 startups across APAC for accelerator program
Digital payments firm Visa selects five startups from hundreds of applicants across Asia Pacific and globally as part of its inaugural Accelerator Program
Digital payments firm Visa selects five startups from hundreds of applicants across Asia Pacific and globally as part of its inaugural Accelerator Program
Leading digital payments company Visa has selected five startups to be a part of the inaugural Visa Accelerator Program in Asia Pacific.
The five startups, which include Brankas, Curlec, DigitSecure, ModusBox and Open, span Asia Pacific, with headquarters including Hyderabad in India, Jakarta in Indonesia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Over the next four to six months, the chosen startups will focus on creating defined commercial opportunities to collaborate on new payment solutions with Visa and its extensive network of bank and merchant partners.
A key goal for Visa’s accelerator program is to support startups that have launched successful solutions in their own home markets as they plan their next stage of growth.
While the program received hundreds of startups “with outstanding ideas for new and enhanced commercial experience”, the five participants selected were the ones that really stood out, according to Chris Clark, regional president, Asia Pacific, Visa. "We're excited to work with each of the startups in our first cohort to bring their concepts to life and expand their businesses into new markets across the region."
The five startups have been tasked with working on some of the most pressing financial and technological opportunities that are happening in Asia Pacific. The startups include:
The Visa Accelerator Program, which is part of Visa's broader set of platforms and activities for the startup community in Asia Pacific, is designed for entrepreneurs to quickly test and validate partnership opportunities through an accelerated Proof of Concept (POC) over the course of 4-6 months.
Unlike traditional POCs that take valuable time and resources away from startups, the Visa Accelerator Program is designed to quickly evaluate opportunities for partnerships, and move those promising opportunities forward with a fast-tracked path to pilots, partnerships, and commercialisation post-program.