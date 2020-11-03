Huawei launches new HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting collaboration tool

In an announcement made by Huawei, the company reports the launch of its new ‘HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting’ collaboration solution as COVID-19 accelerates the need for remote connectivity.

The full scenario, secure and reliable global video conferencing solution has been developed with high quality audio and high definition video, and is backed by Huawei's cloud technologies, with an integrated device cloud synergy.

These capabilities are said to enable effective internal and external meetings for up to 1,000 concurrent participants - “anytime, anywhere, over the Internet, from any terminal or device.”

Designed with efficient communication and intelligent collaboration in mind, is said to be easy to manage with simple controls, a stable and smooth meeting experience, and fully open and integratable APIs for on the go collaboration.

With COVID-19 accelerating the need for connectivity across remote workers, customers and partners for smooth operations and continued growth, Huawei reports that its ‘HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting’ solution “redefines the digital conferencing experience” with its all scenario collaboration suitable for multiple industries including digital finance, telemedicine, intelligent education and digital government.

"Focused on revolutionizing meeting experiences, HUAWEI CLOUD Meeting wants to make remote communications as seamless as face-to-face communications. To this end, we will continue to invest in core audio and video capabilities to simplify collaboration, improve operational efficiencies and speed up decision-making,” commented Daniel Zhou, President of Cloud & AI, Huawei APAC.

