5 M&A forecasts for financial services in 2021

By many indications, the next six to 12 months could be busy ones for mergers and acquisitions. That’s according to PwC’s Global M&A Industry Trends report.

This follows a turbulent year in deal-making with acceleration of activity in the second half of 2020 when deal-making rebounded in June and subsequently remained strong thorugh to year-end across all regions. In fact, in Q4 2020, both deal volumes and values were up by 2% and 18%, respectively, from 2019, and across APAC, EMEA and the Americas, M&A activity increased 17-20% in the second half of 2020.

In particular, Asia Pacific witnessed a 15% increase as its total deal value went from US$758 billion in 2019 to US$871.5 billion.

Not just that, but there was a significant increase in the number of megadeals, those in excess of US$5 billion, totalling 57 in quarters three and four.

Post-pandemic environment ripe for deal-making

This isn’t the only sign that 2021 will deliver on the deal-making front. According to PwC, all the ingredients, including macroeconomic factors, for increased M&A activity are all there.

Companies anticipating economic fallout from the pandemic have an “accumulated war chest of more than US$7.6 trillion in cash and marketable securities” and interest rates remain at record lows.

Those firms facing imminent distress, consolidation may be inevitable, while for others, deal-making may be the best, and fastest, way to fill urgent gaps in the skills, resources and technologies they need to create value down the road.

When it comes to M&A trends, PwC predicts a year of deal-making likely to be marked by growing polarisation in asset valuations, as well as an acceleration of deals in digital and technology, and increasing attention to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

"COVID-19 gave companies a rare glimpse into their future, and many did not like what they saw. An acceleration of digitalisation and transformation of their businesses instantly became a top priority, with M&A the fastest way to make that happen — creating a highly competitive landscape for the right deals," says Brian Levy, PwC's Global Deals Industries Leader, Partner, PwC US.

M&A Forecast: Financial Services

According to PwC, these are the expectations of deal-making in the financial services sector this year.