Megaport: 2021 cloud predictions

Cloud-to-Cloud Connections Spur Multi Cloud Supernova

It’s no surprise, the shift to the cloud will continue at full speed, fueled by remote work. A recent Gartner survey, for example, indicates that almost 70% of organizations using cloud services today plan to increase their cloud spending in the wake of the disruption caused by COVID-19.

While the hyperscalers will continue to dominate, we’ll also see a growing field of specialized cloud providers focused on niche services such as high performance computing. On top of this, vastly easier cloud-to-cloud connectivity – something that has traditionally been very complicated – will open up new opportunities to mix and match clouds, allowing IT organizations to maximize performance while gaining more control over their cloud spend. This will trigger rapid expansion of multi cloud environments, particularly among smaller and mid-sized organizations that previously lacked the internal technical resources to make cloud services interoperate effectively.

The Edge Gets Edgier

Remote work is forcing big changes across IT – that holds true networking and cloud strategies as well. With employees working from anywhere, cloud providers next year will put more resources at the edge in tier 2 and tier 3 markets, positioning data and SaaS applications closer to users. This combined with wider NFV deployment, simpler private line provisioning and endVP-to-end automation will provide further relief to IT teams working to deliver secure, reliable and predictable service to more widely dispersed users.

Rethinking Data Center Connectivity

While the pandemic has accelerated the shift to the cloud, a lot of essential enterprise applications still live in data centers and can’t easily be migrated to the cloud. when most users were sitting in offices. But it’s a completely different story in a world where remote work at scale is the norm. In the coming year, IT teams will need more flexible data center connectivity and adopt virtualized desktops to connect remote workforces to these applications in a way that’s more secure and delivers the performance needed to provide a workable user experience.

