Huawei recognised for data center and cloud networking

In an announcement made by Huawei the company has proudly reported its recognition as a ‘2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center and Cloud Networking.

The global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices was recognised for its CloudFabric Data Center Network (DCN) Solution, receiving the highest rating of 4.9/5

"We are honored to receive this distinction once again, with the highest rating (4.9/5) and recognition from global customers. We thank everyone that gave us feedback on Gartner Peer Insights. In the future, we will remain committed to meeting customer requirements and continuously innovating, ultimately providing products and solutions that are recognized by customers and in doing so help to accelerate their digital transformation," commented Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Center Network.

What is Huawei’s CloudFabric Data Center Network (DCN) Solution?

Huawei’s CloudFabric Data Center Network (DCN) Solution provides customers with a next-gen data center network for super capacity, intelligent experience, and autonomous driving. The company states that its solution helps enterprises mine intelligence from data, accelerate digital transformation, and promote the development of the digital economy.

“Determined to lead data center networks into the intelligence era, Huawei data center network products and solutions have already served more than 9200 customers worldwide, and will continue to strive to create more value for customers,” states Huawei .

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services. Its goal is to help IT leaders make insightful purchase decisions, as well as help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective and unbiased feedback from their customers.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .