Mitsubishi Power: committed to transforming energy systems

In a recent announcement made by Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems - a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group - has announced its official rebrand to Mitsubishi Power.

The rebrand is said to mark the start of an exciting chapter in the company’s mission - to solve the energy challenges of our time. Such challenges include, decarbonising energy and providing reliable power to people around the world.

Following the rebrand the company has become wholly owned by MHI Group, and will drive its ambitions to become a leading energy solutions company with businesses in grid-level power generation, renewables, energy storage and digital technologies.

As a result of this enhanced position, the subsidiary will benefit from greater synergy with its sister companies, the capability to expand its business and the ability to capitalise on existing investments including hydrogen, ammonia and solar power, to address increasingly complex energy needs.

“Providing people access to clean, stable, and affordable power is among global society’s most urgent mandates today. With our new identity, Mitsubishi Power is exceptionally poised to lead in solving these challenges. Building on a legacy of strong engineering and distinctive service, we will develop even more cutting-edge solutions to better serve our customers while broadening our portfolio. As an energy solutions company, we will partner more closely with governments, utilities, industry leaders and our fellow companies within the MHI Group to create a future that is good for people and the planet,” commented Mr. Ken Kawai, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

In addition to its new logo and name, the company has released a new mission statement and adopted the MHI Group tagline ‘Move the World Forward’. As the company enters into its new phase, the company will apply its leading engineering and innovative capabilities to provide reliable energy solutions.

