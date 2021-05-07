Smita Gupta, Global Head of Platform Ecosystem, Finastra

Gupta joined the company in 2016, which she characterises as when “Open Banking started to gain momentum.”

It was always apparent to her that Finastra offered a very different proposition in the fintech world: “I saw a tremendous opportunity to shape the APAC marketing organisation and bring together several innovative digital marketing technologies such as launching WeChat in China.” Starting out as the Chief Marketing Officer for Finastra in the APAC region (based in Singapore), she relocated to London in 2019 and developed her current role from there.

Bringing with her a wealth of experience from some of the largest tech companies in the world, including Cisco, Akamai, and Tata Communications, Gupta knows the enterprise value not only of Finastra’s solutions and software, but also its culture. “Finastra is a fintech that values diversity,” she states, “both in terms of its people and the experience we bring to the table. I encourage my team to drive a vision that promotes an environment of innovation.”

Regarding her leadership style, she emphasises that contemporary circumstances, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, often require a different approach. “I believe that leaders have had to adapt; there is now more trust in employees generally, and we have to earn theirs by leading by example. Leading with empathy is more important than ever. Working from home has proven that businesses can continue, and employees can get the work done. When remote, communication is critical and making sure employees are coping well and staying informed are key for team growth and overall productivity.”

Diversity is a topic clearly high on both Gupta’s and Finastra’s agendas. The reason, she states, should be clear to every company: “As a business, we have to reflect the communities we serve. The future of finance is open, and that means in every way: open finance, open platforms, open technology, open collaboration, open culture, open working and more. Most importantly, diversity brings much needed different points of view and fuels innovation and creativity.”

Throughout 2021 and beyond, she foresees renewed focus around issues such as financial inclusion in underserved areas, support for global trade, and the continued development of cloud’s industry applications.