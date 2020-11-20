Building infrastructure that adds value to society

Focusing on network densification in preparation for 5G, PhilTower Consortium is busy preparing the Philippines for 21st century communication, through in-Building Communications Systems (DAS), shared small cell infrastructure, fiberized mobile backhaul, BTS hotels and IOT.

That is a lot for COO Rodrigo Araujo to contend with – but for him, it isn’t solely about business.

He works with provincial governments and courts partnerships with the Commission of Higher Education (CHED), such as its Smart University and Cities initiatives, to drive innovation and future growth, and supports Secretary Gregorio Honasan in pushing more fair and modern ITC regulations to accelerate the country’s telecom industry.



“Our business philosophy is that we should not only be contributing to the development of the industry but also add value to society,” he says.

“I see myself as the client’s ambassador. I align local needs with anticipation of technology trends in or meet client’s expectation with future proof infrastructure and services. I am hands on, work for the team and lead by example by focusing on delivering what was committed.”

He is very protective of the financial stakeholder’s interests, providing comfort and trust so they can be sure that their investments will be maximised and yield strong returns.