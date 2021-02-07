Silvercorp maximizes opportunity at the Ying mining district

Silvercorp is an innovative and unique Canadian mining company with roots in the far east. Founder Dr. Rui Feng took his early geological studies in China before completing his doctorate in Saskatchewan, where he was drawn to Canada’s mining industry. After settling in Vancouver, and working on technical reports for junior mining companies that were going public, Dr. Feng fell in love with the idea of building an entrepreneurial mining company. By taking control of a listed shell company, and using his network of contacts in China, he set about finding attractive assets to put in it.

Dr. Feng is a successful entrepreneur and explorer with over 25 years of global industry experience acquiring mining opportunities worldwide. He was integral in discovering Jinshan Gold’s CSH Gold Mine in China in 2002, which was acquired by China Gold International. Dr. Feng founded Silvercorp in 2003 and acquired early-stage projects in China’s Ying mining district. Through discovery and development, Silvercorp has become one of the most profitable Canadian mining companies, with multiple mines in China.

“The Ying Mining District was well-known for having high-grade mineralization at surface,” recalls Silvercorp’s Vice President Lon Shaver. “But, until Dr. Feng assessed its potential, nobody had ever really cracked the code to determine how to address what were effectively nest-like swarms of ore bodies with many narrow, very high-grade veins. Silvercorp brought a new perspective to the project in terms of how to explore and delineate enough material, in substance and size, to begin a profitable, sustainable operation. And that's what the Ying project was founded upon.”

Maximising opportunities at Ying

A joint venture was originally established at Ying in 2003 by Silvercorp making a $5m investment to kickstart operations. The mines across the property have remained self-funded ever since through operations that have delivered profits of $480m to shareholders. A recently-published technical report, completed by AMC Mining in 2020, highlights a bright future for the mining of silver, gold, lead and zinc at the Ying property. Shaver notes that in addition to the current inventory of reserves of around 12 million tonnes there is also the potential for further increases if additional drilling can convert known resources to reserves, as well as identify more resources.

“Everything in the report ties back to the resources and then the reserves, because it's upon those reserves that the mine plan was established, and that dictates the projected economic contribution of what the mine is going to be,” explains Shaver. “Our last report was based on drilling up to June 2016, and this report brings that forward to December 2019. Mines are depleting assets but, despite the production that took place over that timeframe, drilling results brought our inventory at Ying, in terms of reserves, back up to essentially the same level. We had a 20-year mine life that would have been reduced by the depletion that took place, but that life has been restored to 20 years again.”