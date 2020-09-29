brand
Georgia Wilson|Sep 29, 2020|magazine

4 min read

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct BLR Airport feasibility study

Read NowVirgin Hyperloop agrees to conduct a hyperloop feasibility study with BRL Airport in Bangalore (India)

Featured Articles

AI challenges and opportunities in Asia

AI and machine learning pose major questions for nations at all stages of development and Asia and the ASEAN region are no different

Marcus Lawrence
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

13 min read

City Focus: Singapore

Business Chief explores Singapore, including three companies in the telecom, agribusiness and finance sectors and two key business events

William Girling
|Jun 04, 2020|magazine

11 min read

Unprepared remote workers put cybersecurity at risk

62% use private devices for remote work and 73% have not had proper security training when working from home, study finds. News research shows that workin

NordVPN
|May 22, 2020|magazine

15 min read

Huawei launches CloudFabric 2.0 for data centre networks

At the recent 2020 Huawei Global Analyst Summit (18/05 to 20/05), Huawei announced the launch of its CloudFabric 2.0 Data Centre Network solution. Detaile

William Girling
|May 22, 2020|magazine

12 min read

Daily Stories

KPMG: COVID-19 forces record surge in technology investment

KPMG and Harvey Nash latest report identifies that COVID-19 has forced one of the biggest surges in technology investment in global history

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 28, 2020|magazine

8 min read

NetFoundry: Getting connectivity ready for post COVID-19

Dipesh Ranjan, VP & Managing Director APAC, NetFoundry looks at the vital role of secure connectivity in surviving the crisis and planning for growth

Dipesh Ranjan
|Sep 27, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Huawei: intelligent twins with intelligent connectivity

Huawei announces plans to develop industry intelligent twins with intelligent connectivity

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 26, 2020|magazine

6 min read

