AI challenges and opportunities in Asia
AI and machine learning pose major questions for nations at all stages of development and Asia and the ASEAN region are no different
13 min read
Technology|Georgia Wilson|Sep 29, 2020|
4 min read
AI and machine learning pose major questions for nations at all stages of development and Asia and the ASEAN region are no different
13 min read
Business Chief explores Singapore, including three companies in the telecom, agribusiness and finance sectors and two key business events
11 min read
62% use private devices for remote work and 73% have not had proper security training when working from home, study finds. News research shows that workin
15 min read
At the recent 2020 Huawei Global Analyst Summit (18/05 to 20/05), Huawei announced the launch of its CloudFabric 2.0 Data Centre Network solution. Detaile
12 min read
Virgin Hyperloop agrees to conduct a hyperloop feasibility study with BRL Airport in Bangalore (India)
4 min read
KPMG and Harvey Nash latest report identifies that COVID-19 has forced one of the biggest surges in technology investment in global history
8 min read
Dipesh Ranjan, VP & Managing Director APAC, NetFoundry looks at the vital role of secure connectivity in surviving the crisis and planning for growth
10 min read
Huawei announces plans to develop industry intelligent twins with intelligent connectivity
6 min read
Chief Information Officer
Executive General Manager, IT and Digital
CEO of DOCOMO PACIFIC
CEO at Cellcard
Director of 5G at Capgemini