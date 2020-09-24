brand
Georgia Wilson|Sep 24, 2020|magazine

Samsung/KDDI demonstrates 5G end-to-end network slicing

Read NowSamsung announces its successful demonstration of 5G end-to-end network slicing demonstration with KDDI.

2020 digital technology trends in HR operations

Business Chief gains insight into the HR digital technology trends of 2020 and digital transformation benefits they provide organisations

Georgia Wilson
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

The future of APAC investment management

Disrupt or be disrupted; APAC’s investment management industry has the potential to dominate the world, or be left behind

Harry Menear
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

DiDi Chuxing raises USD$500mn for AI driving subsidiary

DiDi Chuxing, one of the foremost ride-hailing companies in Asia, has announced the completion of its latest funding round, raising over $500mn.

William Girling
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

Five things manufacturers can do to prepare for the upturn

This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, and some manufacturing companies have had to lay off staff or shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cor

Rob Stummer, Asia Pacific CEO, SYSPRO
|May 29, 2020|magazine

Infosys to acquire Elite ServiceNow partner - GuideVision

Infosys announces its plans to acquire GuideVision, an elite ServiceNow partner

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 15, 2020|magazine

McInnes Wilson Lawyers: COVID-19 workforce management tips

Paul Tully, Managing Director, McInnes Wilson Lawyers, Australia lists his three top tips for managing an Australian workforce

Paul Tully
|Sep 06, 2020|magazine

Mitsubishi Power: committed to transforming energy systems

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems rebrand, drives the company’s commitment to transforming global energy systems

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 03, 2020|magazine

