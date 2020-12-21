brand
Human Capital

Janet Brice|Dec 21, 2020|magazine

Strategy&: Well-being programs to stem impact of COVID-19

Read NowEffective mental health initiatives to ease employee stress triggered by global pandemic explored by Strategy, PwC

The impact of COVID-19 on talent strategies

Business Chief APAC explores the impact COVID-19 has had on talent strategies and how to develop an effective solution

Georgia Wilson
|Oct 07, 2020|magazine

Indonesia government: improving human capital competition

Indonesia's Government sets ambitions to continue to improve competitiveness in human capital

Georgia Wilson
|Dec 07, 2020|magazine

AI: the key to producing an enriched & engaging environment

Expected to be a significant business advantage in the future, Business Chief APAC looks at the adoption of AI and human collaboration in APAC’s HR

Georgia Wilson
|Nov 28, 2020|magazine

Morneau Shepell's AvaFinance supports financial health

In response to COVID-19, Morneau Shepell launches AvaFinance to support Australian financial health

Georgia Wilson
|Nov 19, 2020|magazine

