Georgia Wilson|Sep 18, 2020|magazine

7 min read

ZA Bank selects Accuity to meet compliance requirements

ZA Bank - Hong Kong's first virtual bank - has partnered with Accuity to meet compliance requirements and improve customer experiences

Digital transformation in corporate finance

From AI and RPA to advanced data analytics, digital transformation in the corporate finance sector is poised to reach maturity

Harry Menear
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

22 min read

FXCM: how organisations can afford to ‘trade’ Amazon stock

Michael Kamerman, Managing Director at FXCM on affordable ways to ‘trade’ Amazon stock.

James Hood
|Jul 20, 2020|magazine

7 min read

FXCM: the benefits of trading with CFDs

Michael Kamerman, Managing Director at FXCM, on the company’s recent single stock (share) CFD launch and the benefits that come from trading with CFDs.

James Hood
|Jul 20, 2020|magazine

7 min read

BITE and Apex partner on asset management in Asia

Detailed in a recent press release, BITE and Apex Group have partnered to explore and develop new asset management solutions in the Asian market. BITE, ba

William Girling
|May 18, 2020|magazine

9 min read

NAB launches first Australian no-interest credit card

National Australia Bank (NAB), announces the launch of its NAB no interest credit card - NAB StraightUp card

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 12, 2020|magazine

4 min read

Shanghai Finance Institute invests in GSG

Governance Solutions Group (GSG) announces that it has received minority investment from Shanghai Finance Institute (SFI)

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 07, 2020|magazine

7 min read

Fintech innovations drive financial recovery in Australia

Startupbootcamp highlights seven global fintech innovations that are helping to drive Australia’s financial recovery

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 02, 2020|magazine

6 min read

