2020 digital technology trends in HR operations

Business Chief gains insight into the HR digital technology trends of 2020 and digital transformation benefits they provide organisations

Georgia Wilson
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

18 min read

The future of APAC investment management

Disrupt or be disrupted; APAC’s investment management industry has the potential to dominate the world, or be left behind

Harry Menear
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

19 min read

DiDi Chuxing raises USD$500mn for AI driving subsidiary

DiDi Chuxing, one of the foremost ride-hailing companies in Asia, has announced the completion of its latest funding round, raising over $500mn.

William Girling
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

7 min read

Five things manufacturers can do to prepare for the upturn

This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, and some manufacturing companies have had to lay off staff or shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cor

Rob Stummer, Asia Pacific CEO, SYSPRO
|May 29, 2020|magazine

15 min read

Corporate Finance

Digital transformation in corporate finance

From AI and RPA to advanced data analytics, digital transformation in the corporate finance sector is poised to reach maturity

Harry Menear
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

22 min read

FXCM: how organisations can afford to ‘trade’ Amazon stock

Michael Kamerman, Managing Director at FXCM on affordable ways to ‘trade’ Amazon stock.

James Hood
|Jul 20, 2020|magazine

7 min read

FXCM: the benefits of trading with CFDs

Michael Kamerman, Managing Director at FXCM, on the company’s recent single stock (share) CFD launch and the benefits that come from trading with CFDs.

James Hood
|Jul 20, 2020|magazine

7 min read

BITE and Apex partner on asset management in Asia

Detailed in a recent press release, BITE and Apex Group have partnered to explore and develop new asset management solutions in the Asian market. BITE, ba

William Girling
|May 18, 2020|magazine

9 min read

Technology

AI challenges and opportunities in Asia

AI and machine learning pose major questions for nations at all stages of development and Asia and the ASEAN region are no different

Marcus Lawrence
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

13 min read

City Focus: Singapore

Business Chief explores Singapore, including three companies in the telecom, agribusiness and finance sectors and two key business events

William Girling
|Jun 04, 2020|magazine

11 min read

Unprepared remote workers put cybersecurity at risk

62% use private devices for remote work and 73% have not had proper security training when working from home, study finds. News research shows that workin

NordVPN
|May 22, 2020|magazine

15 min read

Huawei launches CloudFabric 2.0 for data centre networks

At the recent 2020 Huawei Global Analyst Summit (18/05 to 20/05), Huawei announced the launch of its CloudFabric 2.0 Data Centre Network solution. Detaile

William Girling
|May 22, 2020|magazine

12 min read

Digital Strategy

Designing a digital strategy and the impact of COVID-19

Business Chief EMEA takes a look at McKinsey’s 10 factors for a successful digital transformation strategy and the impact of COVID-19

Georgia Wilson
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

22 min read

Read the latest edition of Business Chief Asia, live now

The January edition of FinTech magazine is live now, check it out here.

William Girling
|Jan 10, 2020|magazine

3 min read

The December issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

Welcome to the December issue of Business Chief Asia!

William Girling
|Nov 27, 2019|magazine

5 min read

The November issue of Business Chief Asia is now live!

Welcome to the November issue of Business Chief Asia!

William Girling
|Oct 30, 2019|magazine

5 min read

Sustainability

