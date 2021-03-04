brand
Edition:
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 
#InternationalWomensDay#womenleadership#virtualevents#genderbalance

Top 10 virtual events for women in leadership on IWD

This International Women’s Day, be inspired and informed by joining one of these 10 virtual Asia Pacific-focused events spotlighting female leadership

Kate Birch
|Mar 5|magazine2 min read

This International Women’s Day (IWD), on Monday March 8, and throughout the month of March, institutions and organisations are both celebrating women leaders and addressing the issues that hold women back from getting to the top. 

IWD’s theme this year is #ChooseToChallenge, a call-to-action to challenge the status quo by raising awareness against bias, celebrating women’s achievement, and taking action for equality. While this year’s UN Women Official theme is Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in COVID-19 world

Discover the virtual webinars, summits and conferences begin held on March 8 and throughout March that are addressing these issues with a focus on women across the Asia Pacific region. 

View Top 10