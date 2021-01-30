Top 10 most valuable brands in Asia 2021

According to the just-released Brand Finance Global 500 2021 report, which assesses the most valuable and strongest global brands, Chinese brands have accounted for 20% of total brand value over the last year, boasting a cumulative brand value of US$1.4 trillion.

And while just three Asian brands puncture the US dominance of this year’s global top 10 ranking – split equally between China, Japan and South Korea – the top 20 delivers a larger smattering of the APAC region with 11 Asian brands featuring, though mainly dominated by China.

With 10 South Korean companies ranking in the Global 500 2021, South Korea has seen larger brand value growth in the ranking than any other leading nation represented in the Brand Finance Global 500 over the past year, up 14% year on year.

From traditionally strong sectors such as insurance and banking to more recent jumpers like ecommerce and online messaging, we highlight the top 10 most valuable brands in Asia for 2021.