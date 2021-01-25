Top 10 LGBT+ inclusion business leaders in Asia

Following the recent release of the global OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists 2020 supported by Yahoo Finance, which acknowledges 300 LGBT+ executives and allies around the world who are doing great work in world of business, we highlight 10 OUTstanding business executives who are openly and visibly putting LGBT+ success at the top of the business agenda across the Asia region.

Despite some of the cultural challenges faced in many countries across Asia when it comes to LGBT+ rights and acceptance, these 10 individuals - located across the region, from India to Singapore to China and in industries spanning banking, consulting and tech - continue to work tirelessly to not only champion LGBT+ rights, but create more diverse and inclusive (D&I) workplaces and actively support the community within business.

Nominations for the 2021 Lists will open in June 2021.