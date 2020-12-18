brand
Edition:
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 
#Education#COVID-19#Transformation#Alison

Top 10 Insights and Trends for 2021

Mike Feerick, CEO of Alison, lists his top 10 insights and trends for the education management industry in 2021

Mike Feerick, CEO of Alison
|Dec 23|magazine1 min read

Business Chief APAC speaks to Mike Feerick, CEO of Alison, who lists his top 10 insights and trends for the education management industry in 2021.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View Top 10