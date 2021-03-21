Top 10 employers across Asia Pacific in 2021

While remote working and organisational uncertainty due to the pandemic certainly made 2020 a challenging year for company HR departments, nearly 700 organisations in 120 countries/regions were recognised in 2020 for their People Practices and for delivering outstanding employee support and offerings.

That’s according to the 2021 Global Top Employers report from the prestigious Top Employers Institute, which also revealed that 22 businesses – from pharmaceuticals to communications – in Asia Pacific were recognised in 2020 for their excellence in employee conditions and acknowledged for delivering a strong performance throughout the pandemic in everything from talent strategy, HR planning and development, to career planning and corporate culture.

In fact, according to the report, 73% of Top Employers in Asia Pacific discourage overtime so that employees can achieve a better work-life balance.