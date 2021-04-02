Top 10 decacorns in Asia Pacific
Move over unicorns, the decacorns and hecacorns have arrived. From edtech to fintech, and China to India, we chart the top 10 startups valued over US$10bn
Move over unicorn, the decacorn and hectocorn have arrived. While a unicorn defines a startup valued at US$1 billion, a decacorn is valued at US$10 billion, while a hectocorn is valued at US$100 billion.
As of March 2021, there are more than 600 unicorns around the world, but just under 20 decacorns, with Asia Pacific home to 37% of the world's startup companies and in particular with China dominating.
From fintech and edtech to ecommerce and ride-hailing apps, and from China to Singapore to India, we chart the top 10 startups worth over US$10 billion including one of the world's few hectocorns, Bytedance.