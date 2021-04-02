Top 10 decacorns in Asia Pacific

Move over unicorn, the decacorn and hectocorn have arrived. While a unicorn defines a startup valued at US$1 billion, a decacorn is valued at US$10 billion, while a hectocorn is valued at US$100 billion.

As of March 2021, there are more than 600 unicorns around the world, but just under 20 decacorns, with Asia Pacific home to 37% of the world's startup companies and in particular with China dominating.

From fintech and edtech to ecommerce and ride-hailing apps, and from China to Singapore to India, we chart the top 10 startups worth over US$10 billion including one of the world's few hectocorns, Bytedance.