Top 10 APAC trends in real estate 2020 presented by PwC

Singapore has been identified as the top Asia Pacific city for real estate investment 2020, according to the annual trends and forecast report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

According to the report, Emerging Trends in Real Estate® Asia Pacific 2020, this year's investment prospect rankings reflect investor preference for regional markets that are “large, liquid and defensive”.

The report aims to shed light on real estate investment and development trends, and other issues throughout the APAC region.

"There is an increase in transaction value driven by cross border capital in 2019 and an improvement in the commercial office sector. The positive developments have contributed to Singapore’s ranking as the top city by investment prospect in 2020,” said Yeow Chee Keong, Real Estate & Hospitality Leader, PwC Singapore.

The reports focus on the following include:

What to expect and where the best opportunities are

Elaborates on trends in the capital markets

Indicates which property sectors offer opportunities and which ones to avoid

How the economy and concerns about credit issues are affecting real estate

Describes the impact of social and geopolitical trends on real estate