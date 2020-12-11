PwC: Top 10 incentives to invest in APAC data centre markets

Significant investment opportunities lie ahead in the Asia Pacific data centre space, according to a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

“For data centre service providers, significant growth opportunity lies ahead. At the heart of the investment and expansion strategy should lie a strong understanding of the macro-economic conditions impacting the market dynamics,” comment PwC.

Outlined in their paper, Surfing the data wave The surge in Asia Pacific’s data centre market, PwC provides an overview of Asia Pacific’s data centre services market outlook, the key growth drivers, and strategic factors to consider before making an investment. PwC reports the market will continue to rise exponentially.

