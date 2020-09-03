KPMG: top 10 fintech trends in Asia

As the fintech market continues to experience growth in the level of venture capital funding, KPMG reports that the industry is scaling up and diversifying, with its focus moving towards Asia.

In the company’s report Fintech100 - developed in collaboration with H2 Ventures - the research ranks the top 50 established fintech and the top 50 emerging fintech globally. Overall KPMG and H2 Ventures report that 42 of the top 100 are from Asia-Pacific, compared to 26 from EMEA and 22 from the Americas.

This week's Top 10 takes a look at the report's key insights from its research into the fintech market.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .