Huawei: Top 10 tends for data centre facilities in 2021
With digital transformation accelerating industry-wide, Huawei unveils its top 10 trends of data centre facilities, from scalability and to AI enabled
|Mar 20|1 min read
With digital transformation accelerating industry-wide, Huawei unveils its top 10 trends of data centre facilities, from scalability and to AI enabled
The pandemic has given rise to an increase in remote working, online education, and live broadcasting with cross-industry digitalisation now in fast-track mode.
And with data centres the foundation of digital transformation, currently meeting the new opportunities for development, leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei, has unveiled its top 10 trends of data centre facilities.