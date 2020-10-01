Gartner: Top 10 2020 government technology trends

Designed to help government CIOs establish the reasoning, timing and priority of technology investments. “Now more than ever, technology priorities must be established in the context of business trends such as digital equity, ethics and privacy, widening generational chasms and the need for institutional agility,” said Rick Howard, research vice president at Gartner.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .