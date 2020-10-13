Adobe: Top 10 APAC digital trends for enhanced CX

Companies leading the way in customer experience (CX) are three times more likely to have exceeded their 2019 business goals, according to the 2020 Digital Trends in Asia Pacific report.

Adobe, in partnership with Econsultancy, quizzed more than 75,000 marketing leaders for the 10th annual survey. It revealed one in five (19%) APAC organisations identify better CX as their most exciting opportunity for 2020. “Fundamentally, 2020 Digital Trends report shows that today the value of CX is unquestionable,” said Alvaro Del Pozo, Vice President of Marketing, Adobe International.

Business Chief takes a closer look at how APAC organisations can deliver an improved CX.

