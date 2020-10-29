Woolworths: powering next generation supply chains

In an announcement made by Woolworths, the company has launched its Primary Connect supply chain platform, to accelerate the adoption of next generation supply chains.

Rebranding its internal supply chain functions to ‘Primary Connect’, as part of the platform launch, Woolworths will begin to provide end-to-end services to not only its own retail businesses but an increasing number of partners. Driving this transition is the separation of Endeavour Group from Woolworth Group, making Primary Connect a full-service, supply chain service provider to BWS and Dan Murphy’s.

“Establishing the Primary Connect platform is a key step in our ambition to build Australia’s next generation supply chain. We run the largest and most distributed retail supply chain network in Australia. This size and scale provides us with a unique opportunity to deliver a lot of value to business partners both within our group and beyond,” commented Paul Graham, Primary Connect Managing Director, Woolworths.

“But it’s not enough to have a best-in-class network. To be successful in growing the platform, we need to deliver world-class customer service and build on our digital offering to deliver safer and smarter supply chain solutions for partners. We’ve never been better placed to do so.”

Currently Primary Connect serves over 1,000 external customers, working with over 70 trusted carrier partners to optimise its freight movements and improve utilisation in its end-to-end network.

Houston’s Farm has been a customer of Primary Connect since 2017, its CEO, Richard Hopkins, commented: “Primary Connect is a premium supply chain service provider with a vision similar to our own. We’ve established a close working relationship with them over the years and are able to share and implement ideas to improve our offering for customers. Working with Primary Connect has made transport and logistics much simpler for us to manage, and allowed us to focus on what we do best - growing the best quality fresh produce for Australian families.”

