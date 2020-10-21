VMware accelerates Southeast Asia’s innovation economy

As a leading innovator in enterprise software, VMware has announced its latest offerings for Southeast Asia to accelerate the region's innovation economy, enterprise transformation and future-readiness.

The company’s latest product offerings - VMware vSphere 7 Update 1 , VMware vSAN 7 Update 1 and VMware Cloud Foundation 4.1 - have been designed to help its customers adopt Kubernetes as well as supporting stateful applications and enhance scalability.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 organisations in the APAC region have identified that business innovation has increased in its significance when it comes to mitigating the challenges caused by the outbreak, such as an uncertain market and the shift to a distributed and digital environment.

"As organisations continue to adapt their business and operational models to the fast-changing economic environment in Southeast Asia, those that are able to continuously innovate faster and more securely can achieve more impactful business outcomes, enabling them to compete more effectively. With one of the industry's most comprehensive software stack for modern apps, VMware empowers enterprises with greater agility and time-to-market, delivering hyper-personalized experiences to customers as they build, run, manage, connect and protect their apps across any cloud and any device," commented Kip Cole, VP, Tanzu Asia Pacific & Japan.

Recent research from the company identified that organisations that adopted a software led transformation approach would be better prepared to mitigate the impact of business downturns. The study also identified that higher growth companies in the region are increasing their time spent on innovation than lower performing companies (49% vs. 44%).

"The vibrancy and strength of Singapore's innovation economy, along with its deep pool of tech talent, serve as a powerful testament to the country's Smart Nation ambitions. As organizations continue to adapt, respond and accelerate their businesses in this new digital paradigm, VMware is committed to leveraging our industry-leading technologies and expertise to upskill and enable a new generation of tech talents, so they can drive Singapore's economy forward in its next chapter of growth,” commented Adrian Hia, Country Manager, VMware Singapore.

