Tencent encourages innovation to combat health emergencies

In an announcement made by Tencent, the company is joining a global team of experts and organisations to address health problems worldwide.

The Trinity Challenge was launched by Dame Sally Davies, the former Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom. The Trinity Challenge aims to bring together innovative minds to protect the world against health emergencies.

“‘Tech for Good’ is an integral part of Tencent’s mission and vision,” commented Alexander Ng, Vice President of Tencent Healthcare.

“Navigating the recent and unprecedented pandemic in the digital era has been a challenging and rewarding task. We feel an immense responsibility to help families and friends stay connected and maintain a sense of normalcy in uncertain times. The Trinity Challenge and the coalition of founding members represents the coming together of organizations from around the world with one common goal - to better prepare against future health emergencies.”

The Trinity Challenge aims to encourage global participants to submit impact-led ideas on how to safeguard health and economic systems from the threat of global health emergencies.

Those that are selected will receive people, data, expertise and resources support from the 22 founding members in order to maximise the effectiveness of the solutions.

The members of The Trinity Challenge are united by their common aim to harness data and advanced analytics to develop insights and practical actions to advance world protection against health emergencies.

Founding members include: Aviva, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Brunswick Group, University of Cambridge, Discovery Limited, Facebook, Global Virome Project, Google, GSK, HKUMed, Imperial College London, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Internews, Legal and General, LSE, McKinsey and Company, Microsoft, Northeastern University, Optum, Reckitt Benckiser, Tencent, Zenysis Technology.

“There will be another COVID-19, and there is an opportunity for the international community to learn lessons now and prepare for the future,” said The Trinity Challenge initiator, Dame Sally Davies. “The Trinity Challenge is a recognition by business, academia and philanthropy of the need for new, breakthrough ideas and approaches to beat the next pandemic. We need new ways of working, new partnerships, new ideas, and believe that together this strong and growing coalition can and will generate acts that protect and improve lives and livelihoods everywhere.”

