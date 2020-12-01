Mindtree/Databricks partner on cloud-based data intelligence

In an announcement made by Mindtree, the company has partnered with Databricks to offer its customers cloud-based data intelligence for advanced analytics. The service will support the use of Databricks’ platform from implementation and throughout the entire customer journey.

With global enterprises looking for ways to gather more actionable insights more effectively from large data sets, many are using artificial intelligence (AI) to perform complex tasks to solve business problems.

Mindtrees states that in order to have effective AI organisations require a complete access to analytics on data lakes.

"Companies are accelerating their digital transformation, boosting demand for our open, cloud-based platform. This partnership with Mindtree will bring together the right skills and technologies to help organizations advance their digital adoption journey and drive far-reaching business impact for our customers,” commented Michael Hoff, SVP of Business Development and Partners, Databricks.

With its solution, Databricks offers a unified solution for data engineering, collaborative data science, full lifecycle machine learning and business analytics via its lakehouse architecture . This platform is said to allow enterprises to build rich data sets and optimise machine learning at scale. In addition organisations can streamline workflows, foster collaboration, reduce complexity and deliver high quality customer experiences.

"Improved, reliable access to data is a strategic differentiator for companies and enables better business decision-making. Databricks offers a powerful platform for accelerating data-driven innovation across businesses. Mindtree with its legacy in digital transformation technologies will help organizations leverage the Databricks platform and get timely access to data for meaningful business insights,” added Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree.

