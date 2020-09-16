LexisNexis: new cybercrime opportunities and risk in APAC
LexisNexis Risk Solutions, reports new cybercrime opportunities and risk in the APAC region during COVID-19
In an announcement made by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, the company launched its latest edition of its biannual cybercrime Report. In the report the company has analysed the impact COVID-19 has had on the global digital economy, as well as regional economies, industries, businesses and consumer behaviour.
"This is the first LexisNexis Risk Solutions Cybercrime Report to include data on the new reality of conducting business during a pandemic," commented Rebekah Moody, director of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
Compared to 2019, January to June has seen a strong growth in transaction volume, but an overall decline in global attack volume. The company attributes this to the growth in genuine customer activity as a result of changing consumer behaviours.
Key findings from the report include:
"The move to digital, for both businesses and consumers, has been significant. Yet with this change comes opportunity for exploitation. Fraudsters look for easy targets: whether government support packages, new lines of credit or media companies with fewer barriers to entry. We need to ensure that all consumers, especially those who might be new to digital, are protected. Businesses must arm themselves with a layered defense that can detect the full spectrum of possible attacks and is future-proofed against evolving threats," added Moody.
