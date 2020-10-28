KPMG: technology and analytics top priority for Hong Kong
KPMG China report identifies technology and analytics as a top investment priority for CFOs in Hong Kong
Titled ‘’, KPMG China’s recent report surveyed 200 CFOs and finance middle management on how finance functions could provide the capability to refine existing operating models, in order for organisations to cope with the increased adoption of technology in Hong Kong.
"Disruptions over the last year have left a lasting impact on organisations. While many organisations in Hong Kong manage to deliver and show considerable resilience, many others identify areas for significant improvement. The recent prolonged period of business disruption has been a catalyst for finance functions to review their operating and technology strategy. A transformation is required on the organisational structure, people policy and processes to allow finance functions to fully capitalise on their technology investments and manage team welfare,” commented Tracy Shum, Director of Management Consulting at KPMG China.
Key finding from the report
The report found that overall, organisations have coped ‘adequately’ with the disruption of COVID-19, with finance staff able to work remotely and flexibly with the help of technology. However, some felt the level of support to effectively implement technologies could be improved. Other findings include:
"Across all sectors, finance functions can benefit from enhancing their operating model to be more agile and fluid. All change comes at a cost, but technology investments will result in medium-term quantitative benefits and improved operational resilience,” commented Eunice Chu, Head of Policy at ACCA Hong Kong.
