IAS partners with Google to develop the first automated tag

In an announcement made by Integral Ad Science (IAS), the company has partnered with Google Campaign Manager to develop the first automated tag to provide ad server and third-party verification tags for Campaign Manager. The development comes as part of the company’s long standing partnership with Google Campaign Manager.

"We are excited about this partnership with Google. Marketers can now activate verification for their campaigns in just seconds using automated third-party verification in Campaign Manager. This will enable marketers to spend more time focusing on connecting with their respective audiences and driving campaign performance,” commented Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS.

It is reported that the time spent manually conducting the task of wrapping tags, is one of the biggest pain points for digital advertisers. The new automated tag developed will reduce the time spent on this task.

In addition to the reduction in time spent on wrapping tags, advertisers will benefit from a central location to manage their tags, as well as the flexibility to switch between monitoring and blocking.

Those that have display and video 360 campaigns and using Campaign Manager, will also benefit from a central location to manage tags and automated wrapping to reduce the time to get a campaign live.

"HP has been an active participant in IAS's Automated Tag beta with Google and we have seen a huge impact on time savings for our Ad Ops team. We're excited that IAS's verification is now automated within Google Campaign Manager allowing us to now launch campaigns faster with the third party protection our brand requires. We look forward to rolling out Automated Tag across all our campaigns,” commented Chris Liberti, Global Ad Operations at HP

"GroupM and our clients have been participants in IAS's Automated Tag beta with Google and, after experiencing time savings in launching these campaigns with their blocking, we're eager to roll out automated third-party tag wrapping to our clients,” concluded Kyle Csik, GroupM Executive Director for U.S. Platform Operations.

