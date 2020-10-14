Hyundai to innovate mobility customer experience

In an announcement made by Hyundai, the company reported that its Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore (HMGICS) will act as an open innovation lab for its future mobility research and development (R&D). The company has ambitions to revolutionise the future of the mobility value chain.

"HMGICS is a major step forward for Hyundai Motor. The facility is the first of its kind in the world. It will pave the way for more Korean companies to invest here, partner with local suppliers and SMEs, and collaborate with our universities and research institutes. Singapore's goal is to have all our vehicles run on cleaner energy by 2040, in line with our Paris Agreement commitments. We hope this will open up new growth areas for our economy, and create exciting jobs for Singaporeans,” commented Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore will strive for 'Human-Centered Value Chain Innovation for a Mobility Paradigm Shift.' We will offer products and services tailored to customers' needs," added Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Euisun Chung.

"I am confident the innovations that spring from HMGICS will shape our future global society for the better and contribute to the progress of humanity."

Via its HMGICS, Hyundai will strive to realise its vision for human centered mobility value chain innovation in three stages:

Enhancing the value of work and the dignity of workers via “human-centered digital transformation.” HMGICS aims to develop innovative systems combining AI< ICT and Big Data to develop work environments to drive the creative potential of individuals. Develop a customer centric smart mobility environment with tailored products to customer needs and mobility services to enrich lives. Contributing to Singapore’s Smart Nation as a responsible member in the smart ecosystem. HMGICS will use eco friendly energy sources to strive to achieve carbon neutrality.

In addition the centre will be used as a test bed for human centred intelligent manufacturing platforms, with small scale EV production facilities on site. HMGICS plans to utilise the latest industry 4.0 smart technologies for its innovations.

