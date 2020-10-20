Huawei/IDC: driving electric power enterprise digitisation
Huawei & IDC release an electric power industry white paper - Building the Future Ready Power Enterprise: Road to a Successful Digital Transformation
Huawei & IDC release an electric power industry white paper - Building the Future Ready Power Enterprise: Road to a Successful Digital Transformation
In an announcement made by Huawei and IDC, the companies report the release of their joint electric power industry white paper - Building the Future Ready Power Enterprise: Road to a Successful Digital Transformation.
The white paper produced by Huawei and IDC proposes a methodology for the digital transformation of electric power enterprises, that aligns with Huawei’s and the IDC’s methodology for digital transformation frameworks and blueprints.
"As the advance of global energy reform and energy Internet development, the power sector will take an entirely different shape. It will be decarbonized, digitised, and intelligent,” commented Hou Jinming, Deputy Director of the Technology Department of the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO).
The IDC methodology
In the report the IDC proposes that, in order to build the future of power enterprise, the industry should adopt its maturity model as part of a digital transformation methodology. The maturity model breaks down the digital transformation of electric power enterprises into five phases: ad hoc; opportunistic; repeatable; managed; and optimised.
The IDC also identifies the five critical factors for successful digital transformation in the power industry:
“The modernisation, digitalisation, and transformation of the grid are an immediate requirement,” believes Emilie Ditton, AVP of the Energy and Manufacturing Insights Group, IDC Asia Pacific.
Huawei’s ‘1-2-3-2-1’ digital transformation framework
Alongside the IDC, Huawei “will facilitate digital transformation of electric power enterprises through a variety of methods, including assisting in the understanding of their own status quo, the market, and the entire industry ecosystem,” commented Huawei in a company statement.
The company’s 1-2-3-2-1 digital transformation framework aims to help electric power enterprises realise their vision and digital transformation goals.
The framework includes:
For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of .