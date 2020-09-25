Huawei: intelligent twins with intelligent connectivity
In a recent announcement made by Huawei, the company reported its ambitions to develop industry intelligent twins with intelligent connectivity.
At Huawei Connect 2020, the company announced its all scenario intelligent connectivity solutions for technology, network and industry scenarios.
The connectivity solutions will help Huawei to deliver on its ambitions to provide intelligent connectivity in order to develop its industry intelligent twins.
According to David Wang, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Investment Review Board, ’connectivity is productivity”. While Huawei itself believes that ubiquitous gigabit, deterministic experience, and hyper-automation are the three core characteristics of intelligent connectivity.
At the event, Huawei identified four key components of Intelligent Twins; three types of connectivity scenarios for the technology; five major requirements for intelligent twins connectivity; and three major characteristics of intelligent connectivity for intelligent twins.
Four key components:
Three connectivity scenarios for intelligent twins:
The five major requirements for intelligent twins connectivity include:
Three major characteristics of intelligent connectivity for intelligent twins:
