Huawei: all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions

In an announcement made by Huawei at the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020), the company announced the launch of its all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions.

Five key trends in the connectivity industry

“Every upgrade of connectivity has fundamentally changed society. Now, as we move towards the intelligent era, individuals, homes, and enterprises are placing higher requirements on connectivity than ever before, and new technologies, such as cloud and AI, are quickly integrating with connectivity,” commented Huawei in a company statement.

IoT and intelligent IoT to connected intelligent Twins

“In the past, we aimed to connect all people and homes. This was Internet of everything. As we pursue a seamless AI life and the intelligent upgrades of enterprises, we must connect more things with intelligence. This is intelligent Internet of everything,” stated Huawei.

office to office and production

COVID-19 has transformed people’s needs when it comes to home broadband, connectivity for enterprises has transformed beyond the office to both offices and production. “The focus of enterprise digitization has shifted from digital office to digital production, transactions, and operations,” added Huawei.

Best effort to differentiated deterministic services

With industries varying in service and connectivity requirement, Huawei explained that if “differentiated services are the default, then deterministic experience is a must. Therefore, operators can only open the door to vertical markets by providing differentiated and deterministic services.”

Mbps to Gbps for any medium

With the existence of multiple access technologies such as cellular, Wi-Fi, and optical fiber technologies, the need for multiple access technologies to co-exist will continue for years to come. “Through concerted efforts across the industry, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and fiber technologies can now deliver ubiquitous gigabit connectivity,” commented Huawei.

Manual O&M to hyper-automation

Huawei expects 5G to make network O&M more complex than 4G. “Manual O&M will be inadequate to handle these new complexities, and give way to hyper-automation powered by big data and AI to simplify O&M decision-making,” said Huawei.

With these five trends placing new requirements on connectivity, David Wang, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Investment Review Board, launched the company’s all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions to prodive: including intelligent distributed access solutions for homes, intelligent campus networks, intelligent premium private lines, and intelligent cloud network solutions for enterprises.

"Over the past 30 years, Huawei has worked with customers and partners to create a seamless AI life for all homes and drive the intelligent upgrades of all industries. Our ultimate goal is to grow the digital economy and improve people's lives," said Wang.

"Through continuous investment in 5G, Optical Network and IPv6 Enhanced innovation, today we launch our all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions. These solutions will make ultra-broadband networks greener and more efficient, and create a more intelligent world. Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts in basic research, invest more in next-generation network technologies, and work with all stakeholders to shape a more low-carbon, efficient, and intelligent world,” he concluded.

