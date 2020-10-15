Forrester APAC 2021 technology predictions
Forrester APAC 2021 predictions identifies that digitally advanced firms will have a sustained advantage over competitors
In an announcement made by Forrester, the company reports the release of its 2021 predictions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
Looking to 2021, predicts that it will be the year that every company drives their efforts towards technology-fuelled experiences, operations, products, and ecosystems. WIth the company highlighting that an organisation's success is dependent on its speed and ability to harness technology, key 2021 Predictions in the APAC region from Forrester include:
"The pandemic accelerated the need for digital transformation. The current economic climate has increased the urgency for every enterprise to embrace technology as a strategic asset. Asia Pacific is finally entering a decade of a digitally levelled playing field. Firms in the region will be at par with or even exceed the rest of the world in terms of technology-driven business model innovation. COVID-19 affected Asia Pacific first, and we expect it will also be the first to emerge from the crisis,” commented Ashutosh Sharma, VP and research director at Forrester.
