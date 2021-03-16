APAC energy leaders identify 7 key trends for sustainability
During Asia Pacific Energy Week, energy leaders from across APAC arrived at 7 key trends for a successful transition towards a sustainable energy future
More than 2,500 regional and global business leaders, policy makers and government representatives across the energy sector came together for the first-ever Siemens Asia Pacific Energy Week to discuss regional challenges and opportunities.
Held virtually March 9-10, the focus of this year’s event, Shaping the Energy of Tomorrow, was all about fostering an ecosystem of collaboration and co-creation between stakeholders within Asia Pacific to help meet the world's sustainability goals, boost economic growth, create new jobs and industries, improve human welfare and attain carbon neutrality by 2050.
Following a lineup of panel sessions and discussions, energy leaders arrived at 7 key trends that the sector should focus on for a successful transition towards a sustainable energy future.
As the world’s fastest growing economic region, Asia Pacific is witnessing increasing urbanisation, rising population and with it, huge energy demands.
With Asia Pacific accounting for more than half of global energy consumption, and with 10% of the population still lacking access to basic electricity, “the question is how to bridge into an affordable, reliable and sustainable power supply, while improving energy access," says Christian Bruch, President and CEO, Siemens Energy.
As prices of renewables decline and grid stabilisation technology advances, accelerating the contribution of renewable sources makes economic sense and will also drive long-term sustainability for the region.
Governments can contribute with policies and regulations driving this change, and the industry can translate emerging business strategies into practical busines models, as well as develop reliable projects and drive technological innovations. To step up the energy transition, all stakeholders must join forces and work towards the transformation.
Audience engagement during the event further revealed some vital insights on energy transition in the region: