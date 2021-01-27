Airswift and EPI Group partner on renewables

Airswift, the workforce solutions provider for the energy, process and infrastructure sectors, has formed a joint venture with global energy consultancy EPI Group.

The agreement sees the companies, who have worked together for six years, form a portfolio of renewable energy services, within the Asia Pacific region. Airswift will provide managed services expertise, recruitment and mobilisation of teams, while EPI Group’s technical and environmental capabilities across project development, construction and monitoring will aid developers in offshore wind, solar and geothermal.

“With the energy transition accelerating, APAC is looking to generate over half of the world’s electricity by 2030," said Charles Pfauwadel, VP Asia at Airswift. "We’re already seeing a lot of movement in the region, for example the growth of offshore wind in Vietnam and Taiwan. Our partnership enables us to provide a greater range of services across APAC, allowing companies to navigate different jurisdictions and regulations easily,”

Ben Dyton, VP Asia-Pacific at EPI Group, added: “We are excited to continue our journey with Airswift, strengthening the services we already offer. With over 20 operational locations across the APAC region alone, Airswift’s truly global approach and reach is unparalleled.

"We share a passion for excellence and, above all, have an outstanding reputation for safety, compliance, integrity, and quality – it is a perfect fit which will bring great benefit to our clients.”

EPI Group employees on this joint venture will be based out of Airswift’s Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia office.

Airswift has corporate hubs in Houston, Manchester and Singapore, and 60 offices worldwide. EPI has clients in more than 70 countries.