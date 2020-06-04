PRIVACY POLICY

Who we are

This site is operated by the BizClik group of companies consisting of: BizClik Media Limited, a company registered in England and Wales with registered company number 06039571 whose registered office is at Trafalgar House Meridian Way, Meridian Business Park, Norwich, Norfolk, England, NR7 0TA and BizClik Media Inc, whose registered office is at The Reserve, 3394 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 250, San Diego, 92121, USA.

In this statement “BizClik”, “us” or “we” refers to the relevant BizClik legal entity that you are dealing with and if in doubt please ask.

We collect, use and are responsible for certain personal information about you which is processed in accordance with this statement. Please contact us using the details below if you have any questions on these terms or the service that we provide.

What information we hold about you

We may hold personal information about you including the following:

email address;

name and contact details;

job title;

technical and analytical information obtained through cookies; and

other information you provide to us.

We collect this information directly from you when you register on our sites, subscribe to our newsletters, respond to a survey or otherwise provide this information to us. We may also obtain information that you have made publically available or shared with us or any of our staff on third party platforms such as LinkedIn.

How we use your information

We use your information for the following purposes

providing you with access to our relevant publications;

to personalise your experience on our sites;

responding to any enquiries which you make to us relating to any of our products or services;

to process and administer any payments that you make to us;

to monitor site usage to develop and administer our websites, services and publications; and

to provide you with promotional information about our services, news, advice, and offers.

Who we may share your information with

We may disclose your personal information to:

our agents and service providers;

our infrastructure providers;

a third party who acquires our business;

another company in the Bizclik group; and

law enforcement and regulatory agencies in connection with any investigation to help prevent unlawful activity or as otherwise required by law.

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our website. These companies may use aggregated information (not including your name, address, email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, please see:

http://www.networkadvertising.org/managing/opt_out.asp.

Keeping your information secure

We will use technical and organisational measures to safeguard your personal data.

We offer the use of a secure server. All supplied sensitive information is transmitted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology and then encrypted into our database to only be accessed by those authorized with special access rights to our systems, and they are required to keep the information confidential.

After a transaction, your private information (credit cards, social security numbers, financials, etc.) will not be kept on file for more than 60 days.

While we will use all reasonable efforts to safeguard your personal data, you acknowledge that the use of the internet is not entirely secure and for this reason we cannot guarantee the security or integrity of any personal data that are transferred from you or to you via the internet.

Reasons we collect and use your personal information

We may use your information in the following ways:

where it is necessary to perform a contract with you;

where it is required by law;

where you have provided consent, provided that you can withdraw this consent at any time; or

where it is necessary for our legitimate interests as a business including:

responding to enquiries



providing services to our customers



improving and developing our services



the administration of our business



monitoring and maintaining standards within our business



promoting our business



establishing, exercising or defending our legal rights

If at any time you would like to unsubscribe from receiving future emails, detailed unsubscribe instructions are included at the bottom of each email.

Cookies

We use cookies on our websites to keep track of advertisements and to allow us to collect statistical data about your use of our website. This enables us to enhance and develop our website to improve your use of it.

Google, as a third party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads to our site. Google's use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to you based on your visit to our sites and other sites on the Internet. Users may opt out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the Google ad and content network privacy policy.

For more information, including how to disable/delete cookies, please go to www.allaboutcookies.org.

Transfer of data out of the EEA

Information that we collect from you may be transferred to third party service providers working for us who may process that information at, a destination outside of the European Economic Area (‘EEA’). Information processed by BizClik Media, Inc.

These destinations may not have the same legal protections for personal data as you enjoy under English law. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this privacy statement and data protection legislation.

When we transfer your personal data out of the EEA, we ensure a similar degree of protection is afforded to it by ensuring at least one of the following safeguards is implemented:

the countries we transfer your personal data to have been deemed to provide an adequate level of protection for personal data by the European Commission;

we use contractual clauses approved by the European Commission which give personal data similar protection to that which it has in the EEA; or

where we use providers based in the SU, we may transfer data to them if they are part of the Privacy Shield which required them to provide similar protection to personal data that applies within the EEA.

Please contact us if you want further information on the specific mechanism used by us when transferring your personal data out of the EEA.

California Online Privacy Protection Act Compliance

Because we value your privacy we have taken the necessary precautions to be in compliance with the California Online Privacy Protection Act. We therefore will not distribute your personal information to outside parties without your consent. Children's Online Privacy Protection Act Compliance

We are in compliance with the requirements of COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act), we do not collect any information from anyone under 13 years of age. Our website, products and services are all directed to people who are at least 13 years old or older.

Your Rights

You have rights under data protection laws, in certain circumstances, including to:

request access to personal information that we may process about you

require us to correct any inaccuracies in your information free of charge

to require us to erase personal data that we may process about you where this is no longer required to be processed by us

to object to or restrict our processing of some of your personal information in certain circumstances

If you wish to exercise any of these rights, you should put your request in writing and provide us with enough information to identify you. If we need further information we will let you know.

If you have any concerns or questions as to the way in which we process your information please do contact us. In addition you have a right to bring a complaint with the Information Commissioner’s Office or other applicable authority. More information on the Information Commissioner’s Office and your rights is available at www.ico.org.uk.

Retention of information

We will retain your information for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which we collected it, or for as long as we have your consent to do so where your consent is our legal basis on which we process such data. All retained data will be held subject to this policy.

Changes to this policy

We may change this policy from time to time. You should check this policy frequently to ensure you are aware of the most recent version that will apply each time you interact with us.

Contact Us

To contact us please use the following details: