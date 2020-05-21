WT Partnership – tackling diversity across Asia

(Norwich, UK, 10/08/2018)

A global provider of quantity surveying and facilities management WT Partnerships occupies key positions in every corner of Asia. Business Chief Asia talks to William Kennedy-Cooke (Managing Director for South East Asia) and Mark Van Beers (Managing Director for Hong Kong and Macau) about the challenges the 69-year-old WT Partnership faces as it continues to roll out a consistent and reliable service across such a diverse portfolio of territories against an ever-changing economic landscape…

WT Partnership occupies a key position in one of the most culturally diverse and economically-tempestuous territories on earth. A fast-growing global company with an expertise that extends bespoke offerings of quantity surveying, cost control and facilities management right across Asia, WT is highly regarded in the region. “We do all sorts of projects, from the small to the very large,” says Will Kennedy-Cooke (MD for South East Asia) who oversees operations across ten South-East Asia offices. “Our permanent locations across Asia ensure we are able to deliver localised work with the larger projects earning us something of an industry reputation.”

Kennedy-Cooke has been involved in some high-profile projects in the region covering both commercial and public-sector constructions including: Passenger Terminal Building at HK International Airport, Kuala Lumpur International Airport, International Commerce Centre, Hong Kong, China World Trade Centre Phase 3, Beijing and City of Dreams, Macau.

To read the full interview, read the Asia edition of Business Chief.