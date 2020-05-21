What’s on the horizon for investment in mining exploration in 2020?

There is good news on the horizon for junior miners seeking investment in 2020, despite majors having underinvested in exploration for years, there are signs that this is changing.

Sprott US Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Rick Rule stated at the recent Mines and Money London event that many majors had recognised that they need to change and now have a renewed focus on exploration.

In 2019, the second-largest gold mining company in the world, Barrick Gold, allocated US$205 million for exploration, up 5% from US$195 million in 2018.

In Australia, exploration budgets increased by nearly US$200 million in 2019. Explorers allocated just over US$1.5 billion to Australia in 2019, a seven-year high. These increases were driven by higher allocations for copper and gold by producers. Also reaching a seven-year high are the recent gold prices which indicate that 2020 will see a rise in gold exploration and investment.

For junior exploration companies the situation is tougher, as investors increasingly shy away from ‘riskier’ early stage exploration companies, preferring the ‘safe havens’ of investing in majors, royalty and streaming companies or ETFs.

Rick Rule has suggested that most of the funding for juniors will therefore have to come from the majors, believing that "the exploration cycle is returning".

However, this increased focus on exploration investment by the industry doesn’t necessarily mean that getting a mining project through the exploration stage is becoming any easier as mining companies must dig deeper and move into less explored geographies.

Conversion rates between discovery and discoveries that become mines are still low due to difficulties with permitting issues, adding to jurisdictional risk, as well as Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) and Pre-Feasibility Studies (PFS) still notoriously inaccurate. Even after the discovery has been made, securing financing during the mine development and construction phase is fraught with pitfalls.

Getting a mining project through the exploration stage will be a focus for discussion at the upcoming Mines and Money Asia event in Hong Kong at the end of March.

Resource Capital Funds’ Managing Director Peter Nicholson, Lowell Resources Funds Management Director John Forwood and IRC’s Chief Financial Officer Danila Kotlyarov will discuss how miners and financiers can lessen their risk for projects transitioning from exploration to production in a panel discussion.

