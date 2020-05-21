VINCI Airports: Digitally enhancing the passenger experience

(Norwich, UK, 05/09/2018)

Established by a consortium with VINCI Airports and ORIX Corporation, with the common goal of maximising the potential of the Kansai International Airport, Osaka International Airport and Kobe International Airport, VINCI Airports has placed significant investment in the digital transformation of Japan’s main airports.

Driving maximum value for tourists and residents, whilst unlocking its growing potential, the business has worked to deliver facilities that will continue to cater towards the ongoing tourism boom.

From January-May this year alone, the estimated number of international travellers who visited Japan exceeded 13mn, with an increase of 16% in overseas visits on previous years.

By building on its world-renowned expertise alongside ORIX Corporation’s strong roots in the Kansai region, the three Japanese facilities set to be fully transformed.

“We have a budget of $40mn for IT and internet solutions,” says VINCI Airports General Manager for IT, Pascal Pipon.

“We want to make the passenger journey as peaceful, easy and stress-free as possible. We will be using physical solutions, such as self-service and biometry, in order to make travel easier. We want to integrate all steps of the journey within one complete experience.”

